Tayport 3-0 Brechin Vics

As expected, Tayport comfortably saw off visiting Brechin Vics in the opening round of the DJ Laing East Region Cup.

The hosts were never in any trouble during the contest and eased to their first win of the season.

Early on, Dale Robertson had a header well saved by ‘keeper Gary Grant from one of many corners and Struan Christie passed up an opening, following a pass by Breen.

It was only a matter of time until Tayport broke the deadlock and the goal came on 19 minutes.

A long, raking pass from Jamie Mackie sent Jordan Garden down the left and he beat his man before coolly arrowing an accurate low effort into the far corner.

Towards half-time, a great cross from Garden, out on the right, found Breen, but his glancing header slipped tamely past the post.

In the second half, Brechin became a lot more adventurous, but the Canniepairt men retained control.

Breen received applause for a neat chip which went just over the top.

As the hour mark approached, Vics had their best effort, but it was Tayport who were soon celebrating their second goal.

Gribben won possession and Jack Shaw was forced to touch his shot over the bar.

From the corner, Tayport broke quickly.

The ball was cleared to Christie who sent Garden scampering up the left.

He cut inside, kept a cool head under pressure from retreating defenders and beat the ‘keeper with a low shot.

Shortly afterwards, ‘Port netted a well-worked third goal. Jamie Mackie feigned to send a left wing corner into the box, but hit a low ball to the on-rushing Ryan Suttie, who connected to fire home from edge of box and the game was over.

Tayport - J Shaw, R Suttie (O’Brien 75), F Wilson, G Whyte, C Sturrock, Dale Robertson (C Ireland 67), S Christie, J Mackie, J Garden, G Breen (A Patasalides 67), K Rollo.