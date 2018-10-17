Tayport 3-0 Kirrie Thistle

Tayport turned in a much improved performance last Saturday, to cheer up the fans on a miserable afternoon.

It poured with rain throughout but the pitch stood up well and the well-filled enclosure added atmosphere to this Signature Signs Cup tie.

Dayle Robertson was the star, scoring with two excellent headers and generally turning in a first class performance.

Jamie Gill weighed with the third goal, a goal which he’ll find hard to repeat.

‘Port took the lead when a well-worked corner from the right was headed back across goal to Robertson who looped his header over Diamond in the Kirrie goal.

On the half-hour, Sorley spilled an effort from Kerrigan, but recovered to save at the second attempt as Fairweather closed in.

‘Port went two up on 74 minutes.

Gill, wide on the right, fired the ball low and hard into goalmouth where it eluded defenders and attackers alike, before hitting the bottom of the far post and rebounding back across goal to find the net at the opposite post.

Chalmers came close to a third counter, bringing out a great save from the Kirrie goalkeeper, before number three did arrive with two minutes to play.

The home side attacked down the left through substitute Steven Duffy and he pulled the ball back from the bye-line to Paterson, whose cross was met by Dayle Robertson and he netted with a majestic header to seal the win.

A clash between Gill and the opposing McKenna saw both players cautioned and, as it was the Kirrie man’s second yellow card, he was given his marching orders.

All told, it was a really positive performance from ‘Port and they will be looking to replicate that as we enter a critical phase of the season.

Tayport: Sorley, Rollo, Sturrock, Conway, Paterson, Chalmers, Suttie, Gill, Liversedge (Duffy), Robertson, Ireland.