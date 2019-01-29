Tayport 3-0 Kirrie Thistle

Last weekend saw Tayport record an impressive home win against visiting Kirrie Thistle,in the McBookie.com East Super League, scoring three times without reply in a dominant first half display.

The first goal came after only seven minutes when Kieran Conway rose to power home a header from Jamie Gill’s well-delivered corner kick.

‘Keeper Jack Shaw then made a good save to preserve the lead and ‘Port doubled their advantage midway through the half.

Dayle Robertson chased a ball out wide, cut back into the box and sent a curling strike beyond the reach of ‘keeper Diamond, for a cracking goal.

Ryan Suttie then saw a header saved, from another corner and, from the next, Dayle Robertson’s header appeared to be blocked on the line by a Kirrie arm.

No penalty was forthcoming but, shortly afterwards, another arm blocked Luke O’Brien’s volley and the ref pointed to the spot.

Robertson coolly slotted home his second and Tayport’s third.

Kirrie had a chance to reduce the leeway just before the break when the referee chose to award another penalty.

Craig Sturrock was the player penalised, harshly, when the ball struck his arm as he slid to block an effort on goal.

Former ‘Port striker Dale Reid stepped up, but Jack Shaw made a great stop and the Canniepairt men led by three at the break.

There was no scoring in the second half, but, again, Tayport had the bulk of the play.

Chris Liversedge set up Dayle Robertson, who stabbed over from close in, then Liversedge himself dragged a shot wide. He had another shot blocked, as ‘Port pressed for a fourth.

The closest they came was a Robertson overhead kick.

Tayport: Shaw, O’ Brien, Sturrock (Kay), Conway, Suttie, Mackie, Chalmers, Gill (Paterson), Robertson, Rollo, Liversedge (Duffy).