Tayport 3-1 Kennoway Star Hearts

The first game of the new season saw Kennoway Star Hearts make the short journey up to Tayport.

KSH got to grips of the opposition and they started to dominate the play.

Craig was looking extremely lively on the right flank as he tormented his marker on more than one occasion.

Bryce was a handful for the Tayport defence as he bustled his way through a number of challenges before being halted by a combination of the home `keeper and a centre back.

It was KSH that broke the deadlock and it arrived through midfielder Dylan Muir.

Johnstone picked up the ball in the heart of the midfield before threading through a precise pass for Muir to run onto, the midfielder showed composure of the highest quality as he walked the ball around Sorley before rolling the ball into the unguarded goal.

Much like the start of the first half it was the home side who started the brighter.

Within three minutes Ireland had a great chance to level but was denied with a good save from Paterson.

Another passing move ten minutes in released Bryce, the striker powered his way into the penalty area before unleashing a powerful shot that was saved by Sorley.

With 25 minutes remaining Tayport grabbed an equaliser when slack play in the middle of the park saw possession lost for KSH and Robertson was on hand to score for the hosts.

Five minutes later Bryce again went close with a shot from the edge of the area thundered back of the cross bar with the `keeper well beaten.

Into the last ten minutes of the match and Tayport edged in front.

A corner from the left was headed towards goal only for Paterson to block, several players were involved in trying to clear but Conway knocked it home.

KSH were then reduced to ten men, with Nathan Doig receiving his marching orders for dissent.

The killer third goal arrived in the final minute when Gill raced through and made no mistake with a fine finish.

Into added on time KSH received another red card with Watson ordered off.