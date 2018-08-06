Tayport 3-1 Kennoway Star Hearts: KSH fade after bright start

The first game of the new season saw Kennoway Star Hearts make the short journey up to Tayport.

The home side started the game well and Jamie Gill tested Paterson with a free kick who saved the effort in some style. It was a cagey opening for the away side as they conceded a few free kicks in dangerous areas of the pitch.

Gradually KSH got to grips with the opposition and they started to dominate the play. Craig was looking extremely lively on the right flank as he tormented his marker on more than one occasion.

It was KSH that broke the deadlock and it arrived through midfielder Dylan Muir. Johnstone picked up the ball in the heart of the midfield before threading through a precise pass for Muir to run onto; the midfielder showed composure of the highest quality as he walked the ball around Sorley before rolling the ball into the unguarded goal.

The remainder of the half saw KSH on the front foot with a volleyed effort from Craig from distance just missing the target along with a header from Bryce that was blocked being the highlights.

Much like the start of the first half it was the hosts who were initially brighter. Within three minutes Ireland had a great chance to level but was denied with a good save from Paterson. The follow up could have been dangerous but for a fantastic clearing tackle from Bremner.

Another passing move ten minutes in released Bryce, the striker powered his way into the penalty area before unleashing a powerful shot that was saved by Sorley. The second half was much more open than the first with play raging from end to end.

With 25 minutes remaining Tayport grabbed an equaliser when slack play in the middle of the park saw possession lost for KSH and Robertson was on hand to score for the hosts.

Five minutes later Bryce again went close this time a shot from the edge of the area thundered back off the cross bar with the goalkeeper well beaten.

Into the last ten minutes of the match and Tayport edged in front. A corner from the left was headed towards goal only for Paterson to block, several players were involved in trying to clear but Conway knocked it home.

KSH were then reduced to ten men, with Nathan Doig receiving his marching orders for dissent.

To try and gain something from the match that they had dominated for large spells, KSH threw caution to the wind and played a 3-3-3 formation. Watson had a shot from distance that drifted wide of the upright but the killer third goal arrived in the final minute when a long ball was played catching out several players who were upfield,

Gill raced through and made no mistake with a fine finish.

Into added on time KSH received another red card with Watson joining Doig in the referees black book.