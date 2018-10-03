Tayport 3-1 Port Glasgow

Tayport deservedly won through to the third round of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup, seeing off visiting Port Glasgow.

The hosts broke the deadlock when Conor Ireland took possession and bent a searing shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Beaton and into the far corner of the net.

There were a couple more chances for the dominant home side, but Dayle Robertson and Jamie Gill both missed out and Tayport would only lead 1-0 at the break.

Half-time provided more drama, as Port Glasgow’s Barry McLoughlin got himself sent off for an altercation in the pavilion area.

So, against ten men, the Canniepairt outfit scored a second on 54 minutes.

After Jamie Gill had been blocked at the far post, Ryan Suttie delivered a dangerous pass back into the area and Dayle Robertson managed to force the ball home from eight yards out.

A minute later, Tayport allowed their hosts back into the game, with Ross Cairns pouncing to make it 2-1.

Fortunately, the two-goal lead was soon restored, when an Ireland cross from the right reached Steven Harris, who duly rammed home his first goal in Tayport colours.

Late on, Ryan Suttie headed against the post and, at the other end, Stephen McAfee struck the bar. Conor Ireland was then denied by the goalkeeper and Dayle Robertson lofted over in the final minute against a Port Glasgow side who had been reduced to nine men, after McAfee had collected a second caution.

Tayport: Sorley, Rollo, Paterson, O’Brien, Mackie, Suttie(Duffy), Gill, Chalmers, Robertson, Harris(Christie), Ireland.

Tayport turn their attention to more familiar opposition this weekend, when they travel to meet Whitburn, at Central Park.

‘Burn sit just a point below Tayport and go into the game on the back of a 3-1 win at Newmachar in the Scottish Cup and a 4-3 win against Kirrie in their last league fixture.