Tayport 3-2 Broughty Athletic

Tayport got off to a great start in this enthralling East Super League fixture and took the lead after only six minutes.

Dayle Robertson chased after a long ball from Ryan Suttie with visiting defender Gregor Anderson misjudging the bounce and flattening Robertson as the striker raced through.

It was a clear red card for Anderson and the resultant penalty was neatly tucked away by Robertson.

With Tayport still in the ascendancy, Broughty shipped a second goal on 11 minutes.

Again, Robertson chased a long balland the ‘keeper raced out of his box to get to the ball first, but somehow it fell back to Dayle, who stroked into an unguarded net from edge of the area.

Broughty then broke up the left flank where Marc Scott picked up possession, cut inside and fired the ball low into Jack Shaw’s left hand corner.

By the half hour mark, the rain was really battering down and most spectators had congregated in the enclosure, as the teams exchanged half chances.

After 34 minutes ‘Port restored their two-goal cushion.

Jamie Gill robbed Harwood, cut into the box from the left and squared to Kieran Inglis who neatly first timed the ball into the corner of the net.

Midway through the half, Tayport broke upfield through Lewis Payne, on the left, and his pass neatly found Robertson in a great position, but, unfortunately, he was denied by a last ditch challenge from Hay.

Appéré was proving to be a constant threat at the other end and, despite looking to have been offside, he made his way into the box and was deemed to have been fouled by Shaw.

The goalie was yellow carded and Josh Skelly netted the penalty kick.

Tayport - Shaw, O’Brien, Suttie, Conway, Dale Robertson, Zata, Inglis, Rollo (Duffy), Gill (Lornie), Dayle Robertson, Payne (Campbell).