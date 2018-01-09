Tayport 3-2 Kirrie Thistle

Tayport began 2018 with a win but did it the hard way against lowly Kirrie, having to come from behind to clinch the points after spurning several chances in the early stages of the game.

In the opening minutes, ‘Port looked sharp with their build-up play, but lacked clinical finishing.

Wide-man Jamie Gill impressed on the right flank and his first minute cross was perfect for Gary Sutherland, but the striker miscued from a good position.

Fellow forward Dale Reid then raced clear and tried to round Sean Diamond but the Kirrie ‘keeper stretched out a hand to claim the ball.

On five minutes Alan Tulleth made the breakthrough.

Reid challenged for a long kick up the park and Tulleth sneaked in behind the defence and beat the ‘keeper with a neat, low finish.

In the ascendancy, the hosts went close again when Sutherland stabbed another Gill cross wide of the target and Kirrie remained in contention.

Indeed, by the half hour mark, the visitors were in front.

Gavin Sorley blocked a point blank Abe Nije header, but the forward netted at the second attempt despite Connor Gray’s attempt to clear.

Then Ryan Kerrigan bundled in Kirrie’s second and a mood of frustration enveloped the Canniepairt.

Tulleth thundered a free kick against the bar from around 35 yards out as ‘Port pushed to level matters.

Two minutes before the break, the Canniepairt men did equalise.

Dale Reid won a penalty when he just got to the ball before Diamond and went down under the ‘keeper’s challenge.

Reid himself stepped up to convert the spot kick.

In the second half there were fewer chances.

Grant Paterson and Ricky Patrick had long-range shots, while substitute Martin Strachan fired wide.

With time ebbing away, Tayport notched the winner.

Jamie Gill was again involved, crossing from the right, for Gary Sutherland who netted at the near post.

Tayport - Sorley, Gray, Sturrock (Mackie), Rollo, Conway, Patrick, Gill, Tulleth (Strachan), Reid (Ireland), Sutherland, Paterson.