Tayport 4-1 Carnoustie Panmure

Tayport produced an impressive performance on the Canniepairt to see off old rivals Carnoustie Panmure in the East Super League.

The win concluded an excellent month for ‘Port, who took ten points from a possible twelve, over the four matches, for what has been their best spell of the campaign.

Tayport opened the scoring after a forceful run down right by Jamie Gill saw him go past a couple of defenders, get to the byeline and thump a low ball into box, which crashed off Alan Conway’s leg and flew into net.

Carnoustie were soon level when the dangerous Winter played in a 40 yard free kick which caught out out Jack Shaw in the home goal, with the ball slipping just under the bar.

Sub James McCabe had a good chance for the Gowfers, but it was’ Port who netted next.

Left-back Michael Cruickshank misjudged a long through ball from Jack Shaw and Dayle Robertson was on it in a flash, to drill a low shot past Cormack.

On the stroke of half-time, Tayport’s two Dundee United loanees, Kieran Inglis and Mati Zata, were involved in some intricate play in their own half and the ball was fed to Luke O’Brien. He played the ball down the right to Robertson, who in turn found Jamie Gill and he fired home from the edge of the area.

Carnoustie will have been disappointed to trail 3-1 at half-time, but Tayport took full advantage of the breaks which went their way. The Canniepairt men never looked like surrendering their advantage.

Lewis Payne replaced the tireless Robertson and it was Payne who put the icing on the cake with Tayport’s fourth counter of the afternoon.

There was still time for some late action, with visiting Dignan being sent off for an off-the-ball altercation with Jamie Mackie.

Tayport: Shaw, O’Brien, Sturrock, Conway, Suttie, Zata, Gill, Inglis, Robertson (Payne), Mackie, Rollo.