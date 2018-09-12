Tayport 4-1 Fauldhouse

Tayport defeated visiting Fauldhouse United on the Canniepairt, scoring twice in each half to record a convincing 4-1 win.

‘Port made a positive start to the contest and opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute.

Dayle Robertson, collecting the ball in midfield facing his own goal, did a trademark turn and pass to find Conor Ireland in the inside left position.

He raced into the box and fired home a low effort into the far corner from about 15 yards out.

It was 2-0 by the quarter hour mark.

Josh Chalmers robbed a defender in midfield and quickly fed Robertson.

He went round the goalie to score with ease and Tayport were already on course for the points.

Gill saw a powerful shot saved by ‘keeper Craig, but the visitors had been coming more into the game, with at least an equal share of possession. They forced a series of corners towards half-time and also missed a decent chance to reduce the deficit.

Fauldhouse’s hope of maintaining their late first half pressure and getting back in to the game were dashed in 52 minutes.

A strong run down the right and firm cross from Gill was met by the ever dangerous Robertson. ‘Keeper Craig pulled off a fine save only to see Chris Liversedge crash home the rebound, to make it 3-0.

It wasn’t long until Tayport added a fourth. Determined play by Robertson on the left saw the striker retain possession in the face of a couple of challenges, allowing him to square the ball to Liversedge, who doubled his tally, giving ‘Port an unassailable advantage.

Midway through the second half, a little carelessness at the back allowed Fauldhouse to pull back a goal through Currie.

Tayport: Shaw, Rollo (Anderson), Mackie, O’Brien, Paterson, Gill (Christie), Suttie, Chalmers, Robertson, Ireland, Liversedge (King).