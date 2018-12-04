Tayport 4-1 Lochee Harp

The Canniepairt outfit netted three early goals against visiting Lochee Harp in this sectional game in the Thornton’s Property League Cup to set up the first victory of the Stevie Kay era.

The first chance fell to Jamie Mackie who headed just over from Ryan Suttie’s cross.

Then, in the fifth minute, Jamie Gill chased a long ball into the box, and when ‘keeper Brown blocked his shot, Conor Ireland was on hand to steer the ball home for Tayport’s opener.

A minute later, a left-wing corner from Gill was met by the unmarked Suttie at the far post and he volleyed the ball high into the net, making it 2-0.

The Tayport lead was extended just after the quarter-hour. Jamie Gill burst through towards goal and when the ball rebounded off the outrushing ‘keeper, Gill displayed excellent control and fired into the unguarded net from twelve yards out.

Undaunted by their bad start, Harp were having an equal share of the ball and kept plugging away. Towards half time only a timely block from Kieran Conway denied McDonald a shot on goal.

Harp started the second half brightly and their efforts were rewarded when McDonald was left unmarked at the back post to plant an effort past Shaw and reduce the leeway.

Shaw then saved well from a Young free kick, but the match, on a greasy surface, was becoming somewhat scrappy and neither goalkeeper was being unduly troubled at this stage.

Josh Chalmers did send a header wide, after a good left-wing cross from loan debutant Conrad Courts. However, it wasn’t until the final minute that ‘Port restored their three-goal advantage.

Luke O’Brien, with a towering header, sent the ball deep into the Harp half, putting Tayport on the attack.

Jamie Gill and the visiting ‘keeper challenged for the loose ball and when it broke free, Chalmers was there to guide it home from fifteen yards out, completing the scoring and ending the game on a positive note.

Tayport: Shaw, O’Brien, Mackie, Conway, Courts, Rollo (Liversedge), Suttie (Anderson), Chalmers, Gill, McConnachie (Kay), Ireland.