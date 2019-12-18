Tayport 4-1 Luncarty

Tayport posted their first Superleague win of the campaign when they defeated visiting Luncarty by four goals to one on the Canniepairt.

There was an ideal start to proceedings, with ‘Port opening the scoring after less than a minute.

A quick throw-in released Dayle Robertson who made his way along the byeline and somehow managed to beat the goalkeeper from the tightest of angles.

Robertson had two more opportunities during the remainder of what was a quiet first half. Firstly, he powered his way through the middle, before being forced wide and having his effort blocked.

Next, towards half-time, Luncarty ‘keeper Patton kindly controlled a high ball just outside the box, effectively laying it off to Robertson, who lofted it over the bar.

An equaliser came on 63 minutes when Luncarty were awarded a penalty, converted by Fraser Mills.

’Port regained the lead midway through the half.

A dinked ball from Fraser Wilson played in Ryan Suttie who showed great composure to roll home a crucial counter.

In the immediate aftermath of the goal, two Luncarty players let their tempers get the better of them as they remonstrated with the referee.

Montgomery and Nicol both received straight red cards for their indiscipline.

With ten minutes to go Robertson was fouled inside the area by the goalkeeper and he calmly slotted in the resultant penalty kick to make it 3-1.

The final goal of the afternoon came on 90 minutes. Substitute Fraser Anderson, in his first involvement of the game, played the ball into a dangerous area, for Jamie Gill who got to it before the ‘keeper, turned it onto his right foot and guided his shot into the corner of the net past a despairing full-back.

Tayport: Shaw, O’Brien, Sturrock, Ness, G. Whyte, Mackie, Shaw (Middleton), Suttie, (Anderson), Dayle Robertson, (Breen), Wilson, Gill.