Tayport 4-3 Glenrothes

Tayport striker Dayle Robertson scored all four of his side’s goals in an enthralling Fife derby victory against Glenrothes on the Canniepairt.

Robertson’s first half hat-trick put ‘Port in a commanding position, but the Glens mounted a second half comeback.

After only three minutes, Tayport took the lead.

Robertson made a great run up the left, showing good control as he cut into the box then sent the ball low past ‘keeper Mushet.

The second came when a short throw-in from Luke O’Brien was first-timed upfield by Jamie Mackie to find Robertson making a perfectly timed run to race through and beat Mushet.

Ten minutes later, Robertson again chased a perfect ball from Mackie, this time down the left.

He was brought down by Gavin Moffat and ‘Port had a penalty. Robertson made no mistake from the spot.

The first of four second half counters came on 58 minutes when Ryan Suttie’s header back to Jack Shaw was anticipated by John Martin who rounded Shaw to find the net.

Tayport restored their three-goal advantage with quarter of an hour left to play when Luke O’Brien fired in a low ball from the right and the prolific Robertson connected first time to send a low shot whizzing past Mushet.

Unfortunately, slackness from the home side in the closing stages saw Glenrothes rekindle some hope.

Conor Schiavone was brought down on the edge of the box and the visitors scored, courtesy of a well-taken free kick by their trialist midfielder.

Then, in the final minute, a ball into the Tayport box from the left caused all sorts of problems and the loose ball was poked home, leaving Tayport with a precarious 4-3 lead.

Tayport - Shaw, O’Brien, Sturrock, Conway, Mackie (Gray), Suttie, Inglis (Dale Robertson), Rollo, Gill, Liversedge (Payne), Dayle Robertson.