Tayport 5-0 Brechin Vics

Tayport were on cup duty last weekend and they eased into the third round of the inter-regional GA Engineering Cup, netting five goals without reply at home to Brechin Vics.

The opener came after six minutes, when Alan Tulleth made a positive run and slipped the ball through for Gary Sutherland, who rolled his finish past the goalkeeper.

Shortly afterwards, Connor Ireland blazed over from close-range and Jamie Gill was off-target with a shot, as ‘Port attempted to double their lead.

However, Brechin proved to be resilient in the first half and Gavin Sorley had to make a save to preserve his team’s advantage.

Despite dominating possession, the hosts were toiling somewhat and it was only in the last half hour that their greater quality began to show.

Gary Sutherland came close to scoring his second of the afternoon, when he lobbed the ball over stranded ‘keeper, Leighton Davidson, but the effort was just too high.

Alan Tulleth did net the second on 62 minutes.

He collected the ball on the far side of the area, went outside his man and drilled a left-footed shot beyond Davidson, for a much-needed counter.

A minute later, substitute Fraser Anderson scored a cracker, after just having entered the game.

The youngster took possession from Davidson’s throw-out and volleyed a sweet left-footer over the ‘keeper.

Two minutes after that, the impressive Anderson played in Connor Ireland and he duly found the net.

There was still time for ‘Port to go nap and Jamie Gill was the scorer, with two substitutes creating the goal.

Kamil Kadela made progress down the right and found Struan Christie, who, in turn knocked the ball into the path of Gill and he lashed home to round off the win.

Tayport - Sorley, Gray, Paterson, Conway, Sturrock, Rollo(F. Anderson), Mackie, Gill, Tulleth (Kadela), Sutherland, Ireland (Christie).