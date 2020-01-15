Tayport 5-0 Kirrie Thistle

Dayle Robertson netted a second consecutive hat-trick as Tayport won their fourth match out of five, in what was a five star display against visiting Kirrie Thistle.

Lyall Shaw was another player to shine, having in a hand in four of his side’s goals and the team is certainly gaining ground on those just above them in the Superleague table.

Tayport went ahead on 28 minutes.

Kirrie were penalised for a hand-ball, twenty-five yards out and, just as he had done the previous week at Luncarty, Greg Whyte gave the ‘keeper no chance with an exquisite free kick.

Ten minutes later, debutant Danny Strachan, on loan from Dundee FC, set Shaw down the right and although chased by a posse of defenders, he delivered the perfect cross for Dayle Robertson to make it 2-0.

Two goals in two minutes before the break saw Robertson net from Shaw’s cross for goal number three and, right on the half-time whistle, Ryan Suttie sent Shaw clear.

His cross eluded attackers and defenders alike, but Jamie Gill came in from the left to blast home Tayport’s fourth counter and end the match as a contest.

Unfortunately, Tayport lost ‘keeper Jack Shaw to injury midway through the second half, but replacement Marc Mackie would not unduly troubled and, a few minutes later, Robertson completed his hat-trick with a fine volley from Shaw’s cross from the left.

The result continues Tayport’s recent resurgence,

Chris Mcpherson’s men has been battling at the basement of the McBookie.com North Superleague.

But an upturn in results now sees the Canniepairt men with some daylight between themselves and Forfar West End at the bottom.

Tayport: J Shaw, (M Mackie 68m), D Strachan, Dale Robertson (L Irvine 58), B Ness, G Whyte, K Middleton, L Shaw, R Suttie (G Breen 76), F Wilson, J Gill, Dayle Robertson