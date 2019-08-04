Tayport aim to continue finding target

Tayport’s 2019-20 season gets under way in earnest tomorrow (Saturday) when they take on old rivals Downfield, at Downfield Park, in their opening McBookie.com Super League North fixture.

The junior football landscape has changed significantly over the last couple of years, especially in the East Region, with a host of clubs defecting to the East of Scotland senior set-up.

There is still a great deal of quality within the Super League, though.

Champions Lochee United reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup last season and Broughty Athletic are another formidable outfit.

New Tayport boss Chris McPherson will be hoping his charges can begin to compete with them – and the pre-season has been encouraging.

Most recently, ‘Port beat Dundee Violet 5-2 and, while the concession of two goals was a disappointment, the goalscoring form has been impressive.

No doubting the main man on that front. Dayle Robertson has notched 10 goals in his three pre-season appearances, four of them coming against Violet. He’s well placed to top the scoring charts again this term and is sure to be a threat to Downfield.

Other players have also weighed in with goals in the four friendlies, including Jamie Gill, who scored the fifth against Violet, and recent signing Tom Whyte. Kick-off at Downfield is 2.30pm.