Tayport aiming to enjoy some home comforts

Tayport will play a fourth successive home match on Saturday, when they play host to old foes Downfield, in an East Premier League encounter.

It’s another crunch game for the Canniepairt men, who will need to string together a run of wins to enhance their promotion hopes.

In terms of points per game, runaway leaders Musselburgh and fourth-placed Fauldhouse have the best records and are favourites for the automatic promotion places, so ‘Port look to be battling it out with the likes of Haddington and St. Andrews United for a play-off place.

Downfield sit towards the bottom of the table, with seventeen points from seventeen matches.

They did win 5-0 at Dalkeith in their last league outing, so have enough firepower to provide a real threat tomorrow afternoon.

When Tayport made the short trip to Downfield Park, back in October, they recorded a narrow 2-1 win.

Charlie King has bolstered his squad with the loan signings of Dayle Robertson, not to be confused with former player Dale Robertson, and Ryan Suttie, who returns to the club from Broughty Athletic.

Defender Gregor Anderson heads in the opposite direction.

Kick-off is 2.30pm.