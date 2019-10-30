Tayport aiming to take cup form into the league

After over a month of cup action, Tayport will get back to the business of moving off the foot of the McBookie.com North Superleague table when they travel to Kirriemuir on Saturday.

The Scottish Junior Cup has been high on the agenda of late, with ‘Port seeing off Girvan after two games, then, last weekend edging a seven goal thriller against old rivals Downfield.

There was also a 5-4 East Region Cup win at Armadale, so recent form has been good.

During this spell of matches, the only scheduled league match, versus Downfield, was postponed due to a waterlogged Canniepairt pitch, so gaffer Chris McPherson will probably be relieved to see his side finally get back to the bread and butter of chasing league points.

Kirrie, managed by former Tayport striker Darren Scott, sit a couple of places above ‘Port, but there is a seven point gap between the teams.

They have averaged one point per game so far, most recently holding on-form North End to a goalless draw.

An intriguing fixture awaits, with the Canniepairt outfit looking to avenge an early season defeat against the Westview Parkers.

Kick-off for the game in Kirriemuir is scheduled for 2.00pm.