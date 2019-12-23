Tayport and Newburgh stay on the points hunt

Tayport and Newburgh may sit at different ends of their respective league tables but both head into the final fixture of 2019 with a spring in their step.

For Tayport their 2-1 win over Scone Thistle on Saturday was significant because it helped haul them off the foot of the McBookie.com North Superleague.

Newburgh have no such problems in their league, and their 4-3 victory against West Calder United saw them stay on the coat tails of leaders Stoneyburn Juniors in the McBookie.com South Premier League.

Newburgh manager Scott Hudson was delighted to have taken the victory.

He said: “We had to work really hard for those points in really difficult conditions.

“The pitch has taken a hammering with three games in a row played on it so we knew we were not going to be playing free flowing football today.

“I am delighted for the guys as they really worked hard to grab the winner.”

Newburgh travel to Sauchie on Saturday to Beechwood Park.

Kick off is at 1.30pm.

Tayport may be scrambling around near the foot of the league but do have the advantage of games in hand over those above them.

This weekend things will be tough for the Canniepairt men when they host Lochee United.

Saturday’s visitors sit third in the McBookie.com North Superleague.

Kick off is 1.30pm.