Tayport boss aiming for nine points to burst into top four

Tayport manager Charlie King has targeted nine points from the first three East Premier League fixtures of the new year.

The team is now one third of the way to achieving that objective, having seen off Kirrie Thistle last weekend.

Tayport go into this weekend’s fixtures in fifth spot but with two games in hand over St Andrews Utd above them.

“It was never going to be easy,” said King of the weekend’s game.

“Conditions are never great at this time of the year and we had a few players who had been struggling with illness, or hadn’t had competitive game-time since November.”

Despite taking the lead, Port had to come from behind, to win by the odd goal in five.

While there were several elements of the performance which frustrated King, the gaffer did praise the character of his players and is now looking forward to tomorrow’s trip to Bathgate.

It is a fixture which has already been postponed on four occasions, so fingers will be crossed that the match goes ahead at this time of asking.

‘Gate sit just a few points behind Tayport in the table and are unbeaten at Creamery Park this season.

Draws, however, have kept Thistle in mid-table, but they will be looking for a run of victories to mount a promotion challenge.

That is also Tayport’s aim, so a tough encounter is certainly on the cards.

Kick-off is 1.45pm.