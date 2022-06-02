Tayport FC join Scottish Football Association

David Baikie

The north east Fife club, which currently plays in the East Region Midlands League and is appearing in a cup final this Saturday, was delighted to find out yesterday its bid to join the organisation had been accepted

A letter from Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell confirmed Port’s application had been considered at a board meeting last week and the Canniepairt club had satisfied the minimum criteria as prescribed within the club licencing procedures.

Tayport’s membership becomes valid officially from the date of the Scottish FA’s annual general meeting, which is Tuesday, June 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the SFA, the club will compete in the Scottish Cup from the 2022-23 league season onwards and will be able to progress through the Scottish Football League pyramid system, should the team achieve the required promotions.

Club chairman David Baikie said: "This is a historic moment for Tayport Football Club and for the town.

"We are over the moon to be accepted as a member of the SFA after months of hard work meeting the required criteria.

"I'm really excited that we will be in the draw for next season's Scottish Cup. It’s exciting times ahead for the club."