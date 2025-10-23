Tayport FC: Manager George Shields admits hero goalie kept his side in cup

George Shields led Tayport to a narrow cup victory over Downfield last Saturday

Tayport boss George Shields admitted he owed a lot of his side’s 2-1 Scottish Communities Cup third round victory at Downfield last weekend to the fine display of goalkeeper Gary Thain.

Kieron Crighton’s fine first half strike put Shields’ men ahead in the first half, but Dom Blair equalised almost immediately.

Sam Simpson then rifled in to put Tayport 2-1 up, with Thain proving a formidable barrier as he subsequently kept Downfield out to book a fourth round tie at Benburb on Saturday, November 22.

And gaffer Shields told club media post match: “I thought we did really well in the first half. We scored early doors but they went right up the park and made it one-all.

"But Sam scored the second goal – our two goals were tremendous – and we went in 2-1 up at half-time.

"We started the second half reasonably well but then we’ve sat back and obviously got tired.

"They’ve nothing to lose, they’re going for the game.

"And deservedly they possibly could have scored if it wasn’t for Gary Thain. I think Gary was our man-of-the-match today and he’s kept us in the cup.

"The guys worked hard today so we can’t fault that.”

Tayport have a massive fixture this Saturday as they visit SPFL League Two outfit Dumbarton in the second round of the Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup, with kick-off 3pm at the Dumbarton Stadium.

Meanwhile, fellow Fife side Newburgh Juniors had a 4-1 home victory over bottom-placed Ormiston Primrose in the East of Scotland Football League third division last Saturday.

After a goalless first half, two own goals by Primrose gave Newburgh a 2-0 lead in the second half.

Although the visitors then pulled a goal back through Ryan Dalrymple, a 76th-minute goal by Cammy Taylor and an Andy McCallion strike six minutes from full-time sealed the win for Andy Healy’s side.

The victory has put Newburgh into third position in the latest league standings, having accumulated 18 points from their nine matches so far.

A challenging fixture awaits Healy’s men this Saturday, however, as they visit third division leaders Hawick Royal Albert, top by nine points having won nine of their first ten fixtures, in a 2.30pm kick-off.