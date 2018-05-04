Tayport gaffer keen to build on side’s positives

With five East Premier League fixtures to play, Tayport are aiming to finish as high up the table as possible as league reconstruction could still lead to an opportunity of promotion.

Under normal circumstances, the third-placed team in the division will play off against third bottom of the Super League and last Saturday’s opponents, Haddington look to have consolidated that position with their narrow win against the Canniepairt outfit.

Manager Charlie King will ensure that his troops keep the pressure up, though, saying: “Haddington are a good team, but there will still be points won and lost throughout the remaining games and we’ll be looking to put together a positive run.”

“I felt that we pressed well in the first half and didn’t allow them to play.

“We looked energetic and had a good shape about us and missed a few chances to boot.

“In the second half, they had the man sent off, but we stopped doing what we did during the first half and never made the most of the extra man.

“To compound matters, we switched off for their second goal.

“Still, there were lots of positives and we move on to the next game.”

That next game is at home to Tranent at 2.30pm.