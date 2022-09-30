Tayport hit seven to win Junior Cup tie

After two weeks of no competitive action, Tayport returned to The Canniepairt to face Ayrshire side Ardeer Thistle in the second round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

The club received a bye for the first round, so this was their first appearance in this cup this season. Tayport dominated the match and came out on top with some incredibly skilful goals.

It only took a minute into the match for Tayport to take the lead. Craig Sturrock lofted the ball up the field to Kieran Sturrock who showed great compsure as he ran with the ball into Ardeer’s box and past keeper John Lynn to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Tayport enjoyed a comfortable victory, with man of the match Kieran Sturrock neeting a hat-trick. (Photo: Ryan Masheder)

However, Tayport’s early lead didn’t last long when Ardeer equalised through an own goal only four minutes later. Craig Sturrock attempted to head the ball backwards towards Darren Brown, but unfortunately the goalkeeper slipped the ball went over him and into the net.

Despite their unlucky own goal, Tayport continued to keep more of the possession and in the 19th minute Nik Edwards got their second goal. Ethan Samson ran from the halfway line before slipping the ball to Edwards on the edge of the box. Edwards then shot the ball across the goal and into the bottom left corner.

Ten minutes before the end of the first half, Ardeer’s Jake Sillars had a chance to bring the score level again, but his powerful shot was well defended by Greg McColm who cleared the ball away from the box.

Ryan Paterson had a couple of great chances for the home side but his shot on goal went wide and his free kick hit the bar. However, in injury time, Paterson got his goal. Lynn went to catch the ball but missed and it fell to Paterson who chipped it over the keeper into the net.

Tayport players following one of their goals against Ardeer United. (Photo: Ryan Masheder)

The half time whistle blew and the score at the break was 3-1 to Tayport.

As the second half began, it was looking like a much similar story to the first half. Tayport were dominatingand controlling the game – and they also took advantage when Ardeer’s Joe Young received a second yellow card. With Tayport comfortably leading the match, substitutions were made and this led to Tayport’s fourth goal. Ross McDonald ran into the box and passed to substitute Kyle McMulkin who slipped the ball past Lynn and into the net.

As the game approached the 70th minute mark, a foul on Paterson in the box led to the referee pointing to the penalty spot. As Kieran Sturrock stepped up to take the penalty, there was clear disruption from the away fans. Smoke flares were being set off in the crowd and this caused the game to be temporarily abandoned. Ten minutes later, the game resumed, and Sturrock stepped up to slot the ball into the bottom left corner.

In the 80th minute, man of the match Kieran Sturrock got his hat-trick. Paterson crossed to Sturrock who then slipped the ball into the net. Five minutes later, the Port got their seventh as Paterson ran into the box and skilfully passed the defence and Lynn before tapping the ball home.

Tayport were dominant for large spells of Saturday's cup tie.

Manager Daryl McKenzie said he was really really happy to be in the next round. McKenzie also said that he is looking forward to a home tie against Rutherglen Glencairn in the next round, but that for now the team needed to concentrate on league business.