Tayport hunt some revenge over Glens

There is a Fife derby on the Canniepairton Saturday, when Glenrothes come to town on East Super League duty.

‘Port will be looking to avenge a dismal 2-0 defeat at the Warout earlier in the campaign.

For the Glens, the game represents a chance to climb off the foot of the table.

It has been a disappointing season for the Warout outfit, who have claimed only three wins, all at home, from their fifteen fixtures to date. One of these wins did come against table-topping Whitburn last time out, so they may be coming into form.

Like Tayport, Glenrothes have yet to record an away win, so Stevie Kay will be confident that his Canniepairt outfit can post a victory and continue to push for a place in the top half of the table.

‘Port were without a fixture last weekend, when their game against Kennoway Star Hearts fell victim to the weather. Kick off is scheduled for 2.30pm.