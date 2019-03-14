Tayport loanee called up for national duty

Tayport Juniors will be without one of the their key players in the coming weeks due to an international call-up.

Matifadza Zata, on-loan at the Canniepairt club from Dundee United, has been selected to represent Zimbabwe.

It’s believed to be the first time in the junior club’s history they’ve had an active international player in their ranks.

The Zimbabwe FA have called ‘Mati’ into their international under-23 squad for games in the African Cup of Nations (under-23), away versus Mozambique on 22nd March and the home leg, in Harare, on the March 26.

It means the player will miss the club’s home game against Glenrothes on March 23.

This weekend Tayport have a Fife derby to look forward to when they travel to face an improving Kennoway Star Hearts.

The two will meet on East Super League duty.

The season is entering a critical phase, as, for most clubs, only around one third of the campaign remains.

For Tayport there are only five league fixtures left, so points will be at a premium as the Canniepairt men bid to avoid any relegation trouble and finish as high up the table as they possibly can.

KSH are on the same number of points as ‘Port, but sit above them on goal difference and have a game in hand.

Their recent form has been better, so it will be another tough encounter for Stevie Kay’s outfit.

Hearts did lose out to Carnoustie Panmure last time out, but they had won their previous four league fixtures.

What makes Tayport’s task all the more daunting is that the club’s away record makes for grim reading this term, with only three points gleaned on the road, from a possible twenty-four.

The manager will be hoping to see an improvement on this front on Saturday at Treaton Park, where the match is scheduled to kick off at 2.30pm.

• Newburgh are aiming to take to the field this weekend after their match at West Calder was postponed last Saturday with the hosts’ pitch deemed unplayable.

Scott Hudson’s side remain ninth in the McBookie.com Premier League South having played 20 league games - the most of any side in the division.

They’ll be off league duty on Saturday, though, with cup competition the order of the day.

Newburgh travel to across the River Forth to face Pumpherston in the quarter final of the VTECH SMT Fife & Lothians Cup.

The two met just a few weeks ago, with Pumpherston running out convincing 7-2 winners.

Kick off at Recreation Park is scheduled for 2.30pm.