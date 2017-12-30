Tayport looking strong ahead of 2018 campaign

Tayport will return to competitive action in January perched nicely to muscle their way in to the promotion mix.

It’s been a steady first few months of the season for Charlie King’s men who sit sixth in the East Premier League but just seven points from second place.

There’s sure to be plenty of twists and turns to come when play resumes on January 6 and boss King reckons his side have given themselves a decent foundation to build from.

He said: “We’ve give ourselves an opportunity and have strengthened recently as well.

“The players will work hard over the next couple of weeks before we play again.”

King has been keeping his side ticking over in the past few days as the junior game takes its festive break.

Tayport took the opportunity to get a game under their belts, but lost out to Kelty in a friendly last Thursday.

Last season’s Super League champs opened the scoring after eight minutes.

‘Port competed well for the rest of the half and had a couple of promising breaks, while Gavin Sorley made three saves.

A penalty saw Hearts double their lead and Errol Douglas netted the third with a neat chip over Sorley.

Charlie King’s side went close on a few occasions. Ricky Patrick tested the ‘keeper, Gary Sutherland struck the post and Jamie Mackie was off-target before Kelty added a fourth.