Tayport manager King departs the Canniepairt

Superleague side Tayport are on the hunt for a new management team.

On Monday evening the Canniepairt club parted company with manager Charlie King, assistant Daryn Smith and goalkeeping coach Darren Tennant by mutual consent.

A spokesman for Tayport said: “The club would like to thank Charlie, Daryn and Darren for their efforts over the past fifteen months and wish them well for the future.

“As of Monday evening, the club was inviting enquiries for the post of manager and interested parties could contact club secretary John Morris on 07889170364.”

Grant Paterson snr is expected to take training during the week, assisted by senior players Ryan Suttie and Jamie Mackie in preparation for the Downfield game on Saturday.

On Saturday Tayport were turfed out of the Scottish Cup 5-1 at home to Rossvale.