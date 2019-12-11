Tayport plan league fightback before Auchinleck Talbot cup tie

Tayport will still be smarting from last weekend’s heavy defeat at Broughty when they play host to Luncarty in another North Superleague fixture this weekend.

Currently bottom of the table, ‘Port really need to start winning league matches if they are to avoid the low of relegation from a diluted top flight.

Saturday’s opponents Luncarty are one of the teams Tayport will be chasing in their bid to beat the drop, but they are currently twelve points better off - although the Canniepairt men do have five games in hand.

Luncarty, however, can at least point to four wins from their fixtures to date, while ‘Port remain winless.

In years gone by, this fixture would have been seen as something of a mismatch, with Tayport hitting double figures against the Perthshire team on more than one occasion.

Those days have gone now and the current team will have to produce its cup form, if they are to post the win which they crave.

Talking of cup form, the draw for the fifth round of the Scottish Junior Cup was made this week and ‘Port could not have landed a more difficult tie.

They will face junior giants Auchinleck Talbot at Beechwood Park in Ayrshire, on January 25.

The sides have met three times previously in the national competition, all three being Scottish Junior Cup semi-finals.

Tayport lead the series 2-1, having won 3-0 in 1993, thanks to a Hamish Mackay hat-trick, and 2-0 in 1996, with Stevie Ross and Steven Stewart on the mark.

‘Bot then won the 2006 semi, 2-1, at Firhill.

A Tayport spokesman said: “Talbot remain the team to beat at junior level, but Chris McPherson will relish the opportunity to upset the odds this time around.

“It’s certainly a game to look forward to.”

Auchinleck Talbot advanced through the premlimenary rounds of the senior Scottish Cup this season before being beaten by Arbroath.