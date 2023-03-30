Tayport player/boss Daryl McKenzie eyes new signings as he hails his side for taking their chances in Kirriemuir win

Tayport player/boss Daryl McKenzie reckons finally beating a team above them in the table will be a 'big boost' for his side (Photo: Ryan Mashader Photography)

The Canniepairt outfit are now on 44 points from 25 matches played in eighth spot, nine points behind seventh-placed Dundee East Craigie.

On Saturday, the Port came from behind with a second-half double from striker Paul Sludden earning the three points after being 2-1 down with half an hour to go. Innes Barbour grabbed the other goal.

”I don’t actually think we played particularly well,” the player/boss said of the performance. “It was a weird game in all honesty.

“I think that was the first team all season long that we have beaten a team higher up than us in the league, so that is of course a big positive for us going into the rest of the campaign.

"They took the lead twice and it was quite a dire game of football. When it was 2-1 to them I was probably thinking ‘here we go again’ that type of thing, but we had two moments of real quality in front of goal to win the game.

"Paul Sludden really showed the quality he has in front of goal with his two finishes. The first one he rounded the goalkeeper and for the second one he showed brilliant movement to make himself free in the box for a header from a free kick.

"Those moments won us the game and it was really pleasing to see us fight back from being behind and we showed great determination. We also had five 18-year-olds on the pitch so that is a big positive too."

The Port now travel to Forfar United this weekend on league duty, and the player/boss says he should have some new signings to choose from for that match.

McKenzie said : “We are actually hoping to have some new signings available by Saturday. The deadline for signing players in the juniors is on Friday and we have managed to make deals with other teams to bring in some guys earlier than planned.