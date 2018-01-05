Tayport raring to get going again

Tayport juniors may not have been in competitive action over the festive break, but that doesn’t mean they were left idle.

Charlie King reckons he got the very best out of the past fortnight, mixing some decent training sessions along with worthwhile friendlies against good opponents.

Local amateur side AM Soccer have provided opposition as did last season’s Super League winners, Kelty Hearts, who recorded a 4-0 win over ‘Port.

It’s all helped to keep the side ticking over ahead of this weekend’s return to competitive action when the side hosts second bottom Kirriemuir.

“We managed to get the two friendlies against AM Soccer and Kelty Hearts and they were both great work outs,” said King.

“They were good games for different reasons.

“Against AM we were able to do a lot of work while in possession with the Kelty game being more about getting our shape right.

“I know Kelty Hearts well and knew it would be a really hard game.

“Training has been good as well and I’m looking forward to getting the players back in again this week.”

Now there’s no chance Tayport will be taking anything for granted when they host Kirriemuir Thistle this weekend.

After the festive break, East Premier League action returns to the Canniepairt on Saturday when ‘Port welcome the division’s second bottom club.

Charlie King’s side will go into the game as overwhelming favourites, but the gaffer will be drilling it into his men that they’ll have to work to earn the three points.

He said: “They’ve already beaten us 2-0 this season.

“But what I’d say on that is that I think we’ve come a long way since then.

“We’ll be speaking to the players at training this week about working hard during the game.

“It’s a chance to get some points on the board but we’ll have to earn them.”

The club has this week confirmed the departures of midfielders Dani Sanchez and Sergio Alvarez who have moved back home to Spain.

The popular pair received mementoes of their stay at Tayport before leaving.