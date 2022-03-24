Tayport recover to win lively encounter by odd goal in five

Tayport (in black) in action against Letham (picture by Ryan Masheder

After last week’s disappointing loss at home to Kirriemuir Thistle, Tayport were looking to redeem themselves in the first of six consecutive away games, reports Charlotte Wilde.

On Saturday at Seven Acres, the Port visited Letham FC, who put up a strong fight and created a challenging game.

Emergency loanee keeper Craig Hepburn filled in for Tayport’s Darren Brown, after the latter received a two-game suspension for a straight red card last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tayport had a fast-paced start, with plenty of chances in the first 10 minutes. Jamie Gill had a fantastic run down the line and into the box which gave Tayport an early opportunity but he

just couldn’t quite get the ball into the net.

Also, a Ryan Paterson corner fell straight into the box but Letham ‘keeper Rory MacIntyre was on point and easily punched away.

Striker Daniel Dorovic also tried to get Tayport on the scoreboard. Defender Greg McColm passed to Dorovic, who went for a header but the ball fell straight to MacIntyre.

The home side still continued to challenge Tayport. Stephen Mann had a great run into the box but his shot was well defended by Tayport captain Jamie Hume, who put the ball out for a corner.

Mark Shaw also had a chance for the home team but his cross into the box was saved by Hepburn.

Despite Letham’s chances, Tayport continued to dominate the match and this paid off as they got the first goal in the 15th minute.

A superb tackle by Dorovic on the halfway line gave back possession of the ball to the away side. He then passed to Kieran Sturrock, who ran and took a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

The ball flew into the back of the net and Tayport were leading.

Only nine minutes later, they made it 0-2. A pass from Paul Sludden found Paterson, who took a shot from the corner of the box. The ball slipped past the Letham defence – and the ‘keeper – and into the net, doubling Tayport’s lead.

Even though they had conceded two goals, Letham did not give up.

Connor Galletly had a fantastic opportunity to score when he found himself in the box and one-on-one with Tayport ‘keeper Hepburn.

Galletly took a shot but Hepburn slid in and made an amazing save.

However, 40 minutes in, there was a huge scramble in the box for the ball and a Letham player went down. The referee called for a penalty and the home side had a chance to get a goal back.

Mark Shaw stepped up to take the penalty and he easily scored in the bottom right corner, with Hepburn diving to the left.

Paterson had one last chance before the break to extend Tayport’s lead but his free kick went too high and over the crossbar. The teams went into half time with Tayport leading 1-2.

Out for the next 45 minutes and, again, Tayport started strongly. A Paterson cross into the box was a good chance but Letham ‘keeper MacIntyre managed to catch the ball.

A Gill corner caused a scramble in the box but it was eventually cleared and Sludden’s chance on goal went just wide of the post.

Another Paterson free kick landed perfectly in the box but it was well cleared by Letham’s Aaron Galletly before it could get to the back of the net.

There was a blow for Letham when, only 15 minutes into the second half, Aidan Edwards received a second yellow card for diving in the box and was sent off.

Although they were now down to 10 men, Letham still pushed for an equaliser. Benn Blyth took a free kick which fell into the box but Hepburn, once again, saved.

A great cross from Alan Cunningham gave Shaun Simpson an amazing opportunity to score but he couldn’t quite reach the ball before it went out.

Sludden also had a shot on goal for Tayport from outside the box but hit the crossbar.

Eventually, Letham’s efforts paid off when they made it 2-2 in the 77th minute.

A mistake in the Tayport defence meant Cunningham had a clear chance to score – and he did just that.

With Tayport’s lead now gone and the scores tied, both teams continued to fight for the win.

Craig Sturrock lofted the ball from the halfway line into the box but MacIntyre punched it away.

Gill also had another couple of great runs down the line and made some passes into the box but the Tayport forwards couldn’t quite get the ball into the net.

Simpson also pushed for a third Letham goal but his cross into the box was cleared by McColm.

It was Tayport who got the final goal of the game, 88 minutes in.

Gill took a powerful strike from outside the box and MacIntyre went to catch the ball but it bounced out of his hands and fell straight to Paterson, who tapped it into the net.

Paterson had another free kick just before the 90 minutes were up. His shot from the corner of the box fell to substitute Adam Fraser, whose header went just over the crossbar.

It finished 2-3 to Tayport and Ryan Paterson received the Tayport Distillery Man of the Match award.

Port manager Eddie Wolecki Black said he was “pleased to get the three points” after conceding two goals and he was happy with the team as they “showed good character”.

Tayport take a break from the Midlands League this weekend to travel to Guthrie Park to face Forfar United in the quarter-final of the Quest Precision Engineering Cup.

Tayport:

1. Craig Hepburn

2. Louis Joyce

3. Craig Sturrock

4. Greg McColm

5. Jamie Hume (c)

6. Kris Rollo

7. Kieran Sturrock (Cobb)

8. Ryan Paterson

9. Paul Sludden (Fraser)

10. Daniel Dorovic

11. Jamie Gill.

Substitutes:

15. Aidan Cobb

16. Adam Fraser

17. Ewan White

18. Ross Cameron