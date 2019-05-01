Tayport saddened after deaths of club stalwarts

Tayport Juniors have been paying their respects to two long standing club stalwarts at the Canniepairt.

Both Alastair 'Hercs' Oswald and Charles 'Chas' Anderson were popular figures at the club, serving time on the 'Port committee.

Charles Anderson

Mr Oswald passed away last Tuesday, aged 66.

He first joined the committee in 1974 and took over as club chairman from his friend, the late Eddie Stewart in 2009, before retiring from the committee in 2016.

Alastair's funeral takes place on Friday, May 3 at 10.15am in Tayport Parish Church followed by interment at Tayport Cemetery at 11am.

Last Saturday, another lifetime Tayport resident and friend of the club, Mr Anderson, passed away, aged 69.

Chas gave Tayport FC sterling service as a committee member, vice-chairman and match secretary in the 1980s and early 1990s.

A statement from the club read: " Both were popular men, who played a significant role within the football club and were very well known within the community as a whole.

"They will be greatly missed."