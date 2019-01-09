Tayport set for competitive action at Lochee Harp

Tayport’s first competitive match of 2019 was due to be an East Super League fixture at Forfar West End, but the pitch was declared unplayable.

So, the first action of the new year, weather-permitting, will now be tomorrow’s Thornton’s Property East Region League Cup sectional tie against Lochee Harp.

Opponents Harp are ground-sharing with Downfield this season, so the match will take place at Downfield Park.

The Spiders are actually the third team in the group and progress, by topping the group, essentially comes down to which team has the best record against Harp.

Tayport began their campaign with a defeat against Downfield, but have since avenged that loss and beaten Harp.

Another win, therefore, would put the Canniepairt outfit in pole position.

In the absence of competitive action, Stevie Kay’s men have done well in a series of festive friendlies.

Last weekend, following the postponement of the FWE match, a game against Coupar Angus was fixed up at short notice and ‘Port netted nine goals without reply.

Dayle Robertson led the way with four goals, Josh Chalmers added two, while Jamie Gill, Jamie Mackie and Ryan Suttie were also on the mark.

Previously, Tayport had a 1-0 win over Harp at DISC and a comfortable 4-0 win against amateurs AM Soccer.

Ryan Suttie and Jamie Gill both scored braces on that occasion.

A much tougher assignment was scheduled for Wednesday evening, when Tayport were due to meet Hill o’Beath Hawthorn.

Tayport have signed goalkeeper Chris McPherson from Broughty Athletic.

Chris comes to Canniepairt in the dual role of player/goalkeeping coach in a swap arrangement, with veteran striker Stewart McConnachie returning to Whitton Park.

Kick-off for the Lochee harp game is 1.45pm.