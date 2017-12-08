Tayport showing strength in depth

After last weekend’s cup heroics, Tayport will get back to East Premier League duty tomorrow when they travel to meet Bathgate Thistle at Creamery Park.

‘Port will be looking to replicate the form which saw them beat Super League Broughty last week, thanks to a performance which delighted gaffer Charlie King.

“I was really chuffed with that win,” said the boss.

“Days like that don’t come along too often, so I’m delighted for everyone involved.

“To think we had Kamil Kadela, Martin Strachan and Jamie Mackie unstripped, with Sergio Alvarez and Dani Sanchez on the bench alongside Marc Ogg, Kieran Conway and Conor Ireland, it shows how big a squad of quality we actually have.”

That squad was further enhanced with the signings of Ricky Patrick, on loan from Dundonald to add to Kris Rollo’s capture.

Both players started against Broughty and could well be given the nod at Creamery Park as well.

Their arrival should soften the blow of the imminent departure of the club’s two Spanish midfielders who will soon be heading back to their homeland on a permanent basis.

“Bathgate away becomes a big game now and we have to prove that we can maintain a level of consistency from now on,” said King.

Kick-off at Creamery Park on Saturday is scheduled for 1.45pm.