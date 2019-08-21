Tayport sure results will start to change

Tayport will be on the Canniepairt tomorrow looking to post their first win of the 2019/20 season when they take on North End.

It’s been a baptism for new boss Chris McPherson, but he is relishing the challenge.

“It’s certainly been tough, but being realistic, it was always going to be that way,” he said. “This management team came into the club late on and we’ve asked the players to adjust the way they play, taking tbe ball from the back, playing a bit more football, before playing through the midfield and wide areas on to the forwards. “These changes take time but the players have bought into it.

“The feedback so far is that the boys are looking fit and playing good football, but of course, the results haven’t quite followed.

“Managers talk about fine margins and I think at some point in the near future, we will get a small break, a bit rub of the green, then we’ll be off and running.”

Kick-off is at 2.30pm.