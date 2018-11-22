Tayport: This weekend’s venue is a happy hunting ground for new boss

After four successive home fixtures, all of which were lost, Tayport will hit the road this weekend, travelling to face Fauldhouse United, at Parkview on Saturday.

Super League points will again be at stake and it’s imperative that Port post a positive result, as current form suggests that they risk being dragged into the relegation battle. The Canniepairt outfit, with new boss Stevie Kay at the helm, competed well last Saturday, but league leaders Lochee United proved to be too strong.

The match at Fauldhouse, although undoubtedly tricky, represents a better chance for to get back on track.

‘Hoose’ had their troubles earlier in the season, but are now just a couple of points behind ‘Port so a win would see them leapfrog their visitors.

Tayport’s new manager is hopeful of a positive result, revealing his 100 per cent record at Parkview.

He said: “It will be a hard game. I like Fauldhouse. It’s in my DNA, a mining community. It would appear the whole community and committee are behind the manager.

“So they will be up for the fight and they have won the last three games. It will be a high tempo, ferocious pace. They will hit the big guy, Jack Currie, who is a good player. We know all about them.

“As long as we start well and defend well with regards to decision-making then we could win.

“It’s been a good hunting ground for me. I’m undefeated there as a manager. But they are a good outfit.

“The boys are up for it. We know what we are getting against Fauldhouse. We will equip ourselves as best as we can and hopefully bring something back over the bridge.”

Tayport’s recent defeats have come in a variety of competitions and there are three more cup ties to come in future weeks, so Stevie Kay will be hoping that his team can record a win tomorrow, which would see them enjoy a more comfortable league position, heading towards the festive period.

The gaffer will also hope to have a full squad available to pick from for the trip.