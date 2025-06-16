Teacher Isla Couser joins East Fife board as fans’ representative

New East Fife board director Isla Couser (Pic: East Fife)

Teacher Isla Couser has joined East Fife’s board of directors as a supporters’ society representative ahead of their return to Scottish League Two next season.

Couser, a lifelong supporter of the club, first saw them in action at the age of five, becoming a regular at matches two years later.

Welcoming her to their board, a club spokesperson said: “The third generation of her family to follow the Fife, Isla will be a familiar face to many, whether cheering on the team at Bayview or travelling the length and breadth of the country in support of the black and gold.

“A former member of the Young Fifers, Isla is now keen to help create similar opportunities for the next generation of East Fife fans.

“She’s determined to give young people in the local area a chance to build friendships, make lifelong memories and feel part of something special.

“That commitment was evident in the second half of last season, when Isla played a key role in the success of the East Fife Supporters’ Society’s schools initiative. Thanks to her efforts, pupils from several local primary schools were able to enjoy matchday experiences at Bayview, many for the very first time.

“In her professional life, Isla is a deputy headteacher at a local primary school. Her role brings with it strong community ties and long-standing working relationships with various groups and organisations. That connection to the community will be a valuable asset as the club continue to build on their ambition of being a true hub for the area.”

Couser, 31, is looking forward to her new role, saying: “I am delighted and honoured to be joining the board of directors at East Fife as we embark on a new era for the club.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the supporters’ society for their support, trust and belief in me to fulfil this role and keep our club moving forward.

“My role will allow me to combine my two biggest passions – helping East Fife to be at the heart of the community and making a positive difference to the lives of young people in the local area.

“I look forward to working alongside the other board members as we strive to generate success both on and off the pitch, giving the community a focal point we can all be proud of.”

Chairman Liam Anderson added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Isla to the board.

“Her deep-rooted passion for the club, combined with her experience in education, makes her a fantastic addition.

“I have no doubt she’ll make a positive impact as we continue to build a stronger future for East Fife on and off the pitch.”

Couser and Anderson’s fellow directors are Douglas Briggs, Tom Brown, Robert Cargill and Stephen Mill.

They’re accompanied by associate directors Leona Guidi, Liz and Laura Anderson, Lee Gillies and Scott Young and honorary chairman Jim Stevenson and honorary directors John Donaldson, Denis Nicol and Harry Blyth.