Team work has been key to success says Raith star Connolly

Aidan Connolly celebrates scoring Raith's first goal against Morton. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 26-year-old says that the people behind the scenes at Stark’s Park have played their part in helping the club to become joint Championship leaders along with Kilmarnock in his second spell in Kirkcaldy.

"It's been good so far,” he said, “the boys have done well with every task that's been put in front of us.

“We've got a good team and we've stuck toget her.

"I came back here basically because of the gaffer. He spoke to me and straight away I knew I wanted to come back.

“Obviously I knew what Raith Rovers was like. It's a good club and it's full of good people.

“I think that's why we're doing so well. Everyone is pulling together.

“I think people are starting to realise that we're a good team.

“Everyone is working hard and working for each other and I think that's why we're doing so well.”

The team moved alongside Killie after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Morton which saw Connolly hit his fifth goal of the season and Raith extend their unbeaten run to 11 games.

“It was good play out from the back. Ethan Ross has done well after Brad Spencer played him a good through ball.

“I've been told to get in the box and score more goals. I've been trying to do that and get in good areas and thankfully on Saturday I managed to get the shot away and it went in.

“You want to score as many goals as you can. The manager tells us forward players to try and get in decent positions to score.

“Every game is difficult so you never know what could happen. I've been told we matched this run the last time I was here, so one more game and we can beat that.”

That game will see Raith travel to take on Connolly’s former club Falkirk in the third round of the Scottish Cup this Saturday.

“The manager has had us looking at videos this week,” he said, “he's been saying it's an important game.