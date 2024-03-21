Will Stark's Park also be hosting Raith Rovers B team matches one day? (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Ex-Dunfermline Athletic and Kelty Hearts gaffer Potter, 44, who took over his Stark’s Park role last summer, told RaithTV: "Would we love to have an all singing, all dancing reserve B team? Yes, and we might.

"It might take a little bit of time to get there. But it doesn’t stop giving people opportunities.

“It’s a big operation. I’ve been involved in clubs where they’ve had that but we’re not staffed for that at the moment.

"What we’ll never do is just say we’re not going to have anything, we’ll just do what we’re doing.

"We are always looking to improve and this is an area where I think the club can improve and be better at. Hopefully we can do that."

Potter is also hoping that youngsters currently training at Stark's Park with Raith Rovers Community Club can one day force their way into the Rovers first team.

“But they’ve got to prove that they're good enough, they’re hungry enough,” he added. “Compared to guys at other clubs and other areas.

"We’re not just concentrating on the ones that are here. Yes, we’re giving them the opportunity because they are part of what we’re doing, but we’re looking further afield as well.

"Young players, if we can get them from this area it's brilliant, but it’s giving these guys that opportunity.

"What excites me is trying to do new things. They don’t always come off but I think you’ve got to give it a try.

"If we do that then I’m pretty confident in the people that are here.”

On the complexity of his overall duties at Stark’s Park, Potter – who has also previously been first team coach at Sunderland and assistant manager at Hibernian – added: “It has surprised me a little bit but I’m loving it.

"There is just a lot to do. Sometimes I think I don’t know what I’m coming into a little bit.

"But a lot of that’s to do with a lot of time on phonecalls, watching players, checking backgrounds, just making sure that the staff here are able to do their job to the best of their ability.

"And if I can help with that then that’s what I’m here to do.