Television date for East Fife’s Betfred Cup clash with Rangers

East Fife’s Betfred Cup match with Rangers is to be shown live on television.

The last 16 tie will take place at New Bayview on Sunday, August 18 at 3pm and will be broadcast by BT Sports.

The Fifers qualified from the group stages on Saturday thanks to a 1-1 draw and bonus point penalty win against group winners Hearts.

The Jambos clash away to fellow Premiership side Motherwell is the other tie of the round which will be shown live.

BT Sports will show the match on Friday, August 16 at 7.45pm. All other matches in the round are currently scheduled to be played on Saturday, August 17 at 3pm.

Dundee’s match with Aberdeen will be rescheduled should the Dons progress in the Europa League.