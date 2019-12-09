Ten-man Dundonald just fail to hold on for draw

Musselburgh Athletic 2 Dundonald Bluebell 1

Dundonald travelled to a rainy Musselburgh for their first game in three weeks.

A rash challenge from Wilson in the opening minutes of the match had the home crowd calling for a red card but the referee only had a word with the Dundonald defender.

In the fifth minute a through ball had Wilson racing back to his own goal to stop the Musselburgh striker.

The big defender looked to get the ball as he slid in but the referee disagreed and showed him a red card.

Dundonald manager Lee Dair later posted a clip of the incident on Twitter, asking: "Someone please explain to me how this is a foul and red card?"

To rub salt in the wounds, Musselburgh took advantage of this decision by scoring from the free-kick.

The home side could have increased their lead but Lennox produced a great save to deny them.

The visitors got themselves back on level terms when a long ball out of defence was knocked on by Smith to Cargill and the striker slotted the ball into the net.

Micky Ness had a chance to give Dundonald a half time lead but was denied by a fine save from the Musselburgh 'keeper.

​Dundonald had an early scare at the beginning of the second half but Wallace managed to clear the ball off the line.

A good ball allowed Dundonald striker Smith to race forward but his shot was well saved.

As the rain continued to fall the pitch became heavy and the game turned into a midfield battle with very little scoring opportunities.

With time running out ten man Dundonald looked to have done enough to secure a draw but a ball into their box found the Musselburgh striker and he turned it into the net.

This was hard result to take for the Dundonald players because they more than matched Musselburgh despite playing for 85 minutes with a man less.