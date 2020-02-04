Ten-man Kirkcaldy & Dysart held at home by Linlithgow Rose

Kirkcaldy & Dysart 1 Linlithgow Rose CFC 1

Kirkcaldy & Dysart were a man down for most of the second half but managed to hold on for a draw against West Lothian side Linlithgow Rose.

There wasn’t much to speak of in the first nine minutes, but then Kirkcaldy had a corner met by Scott Warrender who headed it just over the bar.

There were also shouts for a penalty by many home fans, as there was a lot of pushing and shirt pulling in the box.

The Kirkcaldy side were pushing forward and, only a matter of minutes later, Ryan McGowan drove forward down the flank, but only managed to find the side netting.

A free kick was awarded a few minutes later, but Conor Kirkton hit it over the bar.

Linlithgow Rose did finally get a chance as Jamie White was brought down by Chris Price just outside the box, but the resulting free kick went high and wide.

The deadlock was broken midway through the first half.

Ryan McGowan played the ball to Ronnie Martin on the left who ran up the pitch and beat the defence to cross it to Nathan Feeley, who headed it into the back of the net to give Kirkcaldy & Dysart the lead.

YM almost doubled their lead when Rose keeper Mark McArthur under pressure from Feeley cleared it off a defender and the ball nearly went in the back of the net, but trickled just past the post.

On half time a shot was deflected off the hand of a YM defender and the referee had no choice but to give it as handball.

Scott Warrender was booked for the offence. The free kick was just outside the box, and James McLean stepped up to smash it into the top corner to bring Rose level.

Shortly after the break Warrender saw red from the referee as he got a second booking for handling the ball with the ref deeming his hand to be in an unnatural position.

Feeley for YM then beat the defence and got his shot off but the keeper Mark McArthur stooped down to his right-hand side to keep it out and turn it past the post.

Shortly after, Jack Blackburn managed to get a shot off but Doran saved well and pushed it around the woodwork for a corner.

Despite the numerical disadvantage the YM kept pushing forward and a free kick deep in the Linlithgow half taken by Konner Lindsay was met by Stevie Jefferies but it hit the side netting.

Not too long after, Liam Bell lobbed the ball into the box as YM come close to scoring but the keeper came out to clear.

The ball landed at the feet of Feeley who was close to turning it in but again the keeper saved it this time tipping over the bar.

The last chance of the match went to Henderson who rose above the pack to meet a cross, but the header went over the bar.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart gaffer Craig Ness was happy with the performance from his men.

“I felt that in the first half we played some good football and started the game well," he said.

"We got our goal then allowed Linlithgow back into the match, and they ended the half on top.

The second half was difficult with our red card, but after that I felt we created chances and dominated territory wise.

"Linlithgow played on the counterattack and caught us out a few times, but the chances we missed were criminal.

"We definitely should’ve walked away with three points.”

Looking forward to this Saturday's East Region League Cup tie at Bo’ness United Juniors there are likely to be changes in the team.

With cup matches Ness likes to switch it up, and give players some much-needed game time. Kick-off is at 2.00 p.m.