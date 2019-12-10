Testimonial for Raith Rovers legend Murray McDermott

A crowd of around 2000 gathered at Stark’s Park on Sunday, May 4 1980 for the testimonial match in honour of Raith Rovers goalkeeper Murray McDermott.

The stopper at that time had served 10 years between the sticks for the Kirkcaldy side making him the club’s longest-serving keeper and was rewarded with a Gala Day which saw Raith Rovers match up against a team billed as Fife and All Stars Select.

The healthy crowd turned out despite a bitter east wind howling which would have given a boost to the testimonial fund, which stood at £1500 before the match kicked off.

Pre-match entertainment was provided by majorettes, the Kirkcaldy British Legion Pipe Band and a kick-around between Raith and Dunfermline Old Crocks which ended in a 3-3 draw.

There was also a penalty kick competition between youngsters from Balwearie, Kirkcaldy and St Andrews High School with Kenny Thomson from KHS winning.

Rangers’ Sandy Jardine skippered the All Stars, just a week before playing in the Scottish Cup final and was substituted at half time along with Willie Murray of Hibs with Andy Rolland, a former Dundee United favourite, and Colin Harris, Raith’s young reserve striker, coming on.

The All Stars won the game by 4-3, with a delegation from Hearts – Cammy Fraser, Malcolm Robertson and Willie Gibson – scoring one apiece with Harris bagging the winner.

Pat Carroll, Andy Harrow and Bobby Ford scored for Rovers on a day which was befitting a truly great servant to the club.

Raith Rovers: McDermott, Houston, Candlish, Ford, Forsyth, Thomson, Steen, Urquhart, Ballantyne, Carroll, Miller. Subs: Harrow, Duncan McIntosh.

All Stars: McArthur (Hibs), Jardine (Rangers), Thomson (Dunfermline), Salton (Dunfermline), Stewart (Hibs), Georgeson (Berwick Rangers), Murray (Hibs), Fraser (Hearts), Gibson (Hearts), McLaughlin (Motherwell), Robertson (Hearts). Subs: Rolland (Cowdenbeath), Wallace (Berwick Rangers), Harris (Raith Rovers).