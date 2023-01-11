Testimonial to be staged for Raith Rovers veteran Lewis Vaughan
This week marked the 11th anniversary of Raith Rovers forward Lewis Vaughan signing his first deal with the club and it’s now been announced that he’ll be getting a testimonial match in recognition of his loyal service.
Edinburgh-born Vaughan, Raith’s longest-serving player still on their books, has established himself as a favourite among supporters over that decade-plus with the Fifers.
Now 27, he had just turned 16 on January 11, 2012, when then manager John McGlynn, during the first of his two stints in charge at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park, offered him his first professional contract, having been with the club since joining the under-14s at their academy.
Since making his first-team debut as a substitute in May 2012, Vaughan has gone on to make 189 appearances for Rovers, 126 of them starts, and has scored 62 goals for the club.
His time at Raith also included a loan spell at Dumbarton in 2017.
No date has been fixed for Vaughan’s testimonial match but it will take place after the end of the current Scottish Championship season against opposition yet to be arranged.
His testimonial will be the first staged by Raith since former stalwart Iain Davidson’s in July 2021, with Hibernian as opponents.
A Raith spokesperson said: “Lewis has shown tremendous loyalty to the club, creating memories that will last for ever with Rovers supporters of all ages.
“As the club’s longest-serving player, Raith Rovers are delighted to announce that Lewis has been rewarded a testimonial year in 2023.
“Several social and sporting events will take place over the course of 2023, with one of the main attractions sure to be a testimonial match that is scheduled to take place this summer, whilst pre-season matches for season 2023-24 are taking place.
“Details of the club that will send a team as the opposition for Lewis’s testimonial match will be confirmed later in the current season as clubs finalise their pre-season plans.”
Raith TV have compiled a collection of Vaughan’s highlights to date in a Rovers shirt to mark the start of his testimonial year and it can be seen via the club website, www.raithrovers.net