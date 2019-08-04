Testing time awaits Saints after big defeat

Saints boss Andy Brown described Oakley as “an unknown quantity” before Wednesday’s meeting at Barnetts Park in the East of Scotland League Division One Conference ‘A’.

The Langlands Road gaffer was referring to the fact theyhad not played each other for several seasons and that Oakley’s game at Burntisland last weekend was called off.

However, the extended rest period certainly seemed to favour the west Fife side, as they defeated Saints 5-0.

“Wouldn’t have predicted that at half- time,” was the gloomy reaction on the hosts’ Facebook page.

Tomorrow (Saturday), United travel to face Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, which Brown said would be “a testing one”.

Lothian had a new management team and Brown said he was familiar with a few of their squad. But, he added, Saints had a flexible playing shape and they hoped to recapture the form they showed in last Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Heriot-Watt University.

“They were a bit of a bogey side for us last year but we gave a good performance,” said Brown. “We could have had another couple of goals if we’d been a bit more clinical but three points, scoring three goals and a clean sheet – I was happy with that. And we played well – that’s the main thing.” Jason Penman remained a slight doubt for Saints after his injury at Nairn.