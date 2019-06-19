The all conquering St Andrews side which faded into history

It’s been 60 years since one of the greatest results recorded by a St Andrews football side.

On June 27 1959, St Andrews Swifts beat Gowan Hill from Stirling 3-1 at Petershill Park in Glasgow to lift the Scottish Secondary Juvenile Cup, goals coming from Waddell (2) and Carmichael.

The club was founded in 1949 by Albert Hawkins and Robert Steggles as an electricians’ team.

However, electricians with a ‘spark’ for football proved hard to come by locally, so the founders decided to open its doors to anyone.

Amongst those to head north were young players from Leven, Methil and Kennoway who helped the side improve year after year.

Their reputation to attract quality continued and, in 1959, 10 years after their conception, the Swifts were by far one of the best organised, and attractive teams in Secondary Juvenile Football.

Following their greatest ever achievement by winning the Scottish Secondary Juvenile Cup, Swifts made their way home via Stirling, displaying the cup in the company of their defeated rivals.

On entering St Andrews they toured the town in an open topped bus where the Provost and members of the town council along with hundreds of supporters thronged the streets to welcome home their victorious team.

A celebration tea awaited them at the Bluebell Hotel, now The Saint.

Unfortunately the players were not too impressed with their tea and sandwiches so they crossed the road to Jannetta’s at the West Port where they all bought fish suppers before finishing up at the Town Hall dancing.

Swifts had gone through the 1958-1959 season unbeaten, centre forward Bobby Waddell had scored 104 goals including the two in the final.

It was a remarkable season, Swifts swept the boards, winning every trophy that they entered.

Later there was an official presentation at MacArthur’s Cafe in South Street, now The Rule, where Gerry Kerr, the manager of Dundee United, presented the trophies.

There was a wonderful spirit among the boys supported by a hard working committee who deserve a mention - secretary Bert Hawkins, trainer Bob Steggles MBE, George Easton, Tom Braid, Tom Dalgetty, Tom Murray, Willie Gibson, Rory MacIvor and Tommy Robertson.

Of the players, Bobby Waddell signed for Dundee and played in the Championship winning team before being transferred to Blackpool.

Tommy Carmichael signed for Celtic after a fantastic season with St Andrews United and Smith signed for East Fife.

John Lowe and Jonnie Nicholson suffered the agony of missing the final due to injury.

In total, including two friendly games, the St Andrews Swifts during season 1958-1959 won every trophy they entered - Summer League Cup, Dow Cup, Fife Cup, East of Fife Cup, League Cup and the Scottish Cup- scoring over 300 goals in the process.

Inspired by the success, St Andrews United Juniors in season 1959 - 1960, went on to win the Scottish Junior Cup by beating Greenock Juniors 3-1 at Hampden Park.

Unfortunately the good times don’t last forever. By May 1976 the club had run out of money and volunteers.

Dunc Stewart , the last Swifts manager, had been fighting a losing battle for several seasons and adly in the early summer of 1976 St Andrews Swifts very sadly faded into football history.

Info thanks to David Seeley.