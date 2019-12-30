Aberdeen 3-3 East Fife (3-4 pens)'East Fife goalkeeper Mark Ridgers saved three penalties in a shoot-out as East Fife recorded a stunning win.

The best (and worst) of the past decade for East Fife FC

Football has its highs and lows regardless of what level your club is playing at.

East Fife are no different and supporters have enjoyed the best and worst of times since 2010.

In 2016 East Fife were confirmed as Scottish League Two champions after a 0-0 draw at Clyde.

1. Champions!

In 2016 East Fife were confirmed as Scottish League Two champions after a 0-0 draw at Clyde.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In 2013 David Muir's 48th minute goal secured a play-off win over Peterhead to secure Second Division football.

2. Magic Muir!

In 2013 David Muir's 48th minute goal secured a play-off win over Peterhead to secure Second Division football.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Aaron Dunsmore's late winner brought to an end a 30 year wait for an East Fife over Raith in 2018.

3. 'This is the chance....'

Aaron Dunsmore's late winner brought to an end a 30 year wait for an East Fife over Raith in 2018.
freelance
Buy a Photo
The game ended in a 1-0 home loss to Rangers in 2014, Lee McCulloch scoring in injury time, but rarely has a Fife side given so much.

4. Pay the penalty

The game ended in a 1-0 home loss to Rangers in 2014, Lee McCulloch scoring in injury time, but rarely has a Fife side given so much.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4