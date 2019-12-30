The best (and worst) of the past decade for East Fife FC

East Fife are no different and supporters have enjoyed the best and worst of times since 2010.

1. Champions! In 2016 East Fife were confirmed as Scottish League Two champions after a 0-0 draw at Clyde.

2. Magic Muir! In 2013 David Muir's 48th minute goal secured a play-off win over Peterhead to secure Second Division football.

3. 'This is the chance....' Aaron Dunsmore's late winner brought to an end a 30 year wait for an East Fife over Raith in 2018.

4. Pay the penalty The game ended in a 1-0 home loss to Rangers in 2014, Lee McCulloch scoring in injury time, but rarely has a Fife side given so much.

