'The first goal is massive, we didn't get it today' - East Fife ace Alan Trouten on Stranraer loss
East Fife ace Alan Trouten says the first goal is crucial in League 2, and that his side not getting it on Saturday was the key factor in their 2-0 defeat by Stranraer.
“It shows you how important the first goal is,” he said. “We got it in the last two matches previous and we were able to build on it. It allows you to be tight at the back.
"We made it so difficult for ourselves. We need to be better at finding that final killer ball, in the last few matches we haven’t created much but when you go a goal ahead it gives you a little bit of room as such.
"Listen we need to be better in both boxes. We’ll work hard this week and it isn’t all doom and gloom.
"We know how tight the league is and we just need to find some consistency.”