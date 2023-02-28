'The first goal is massive, we didn't get it today' - East Fife ace Alan Trouten on Stranraer loss

East Fife's Alan Trouten earlier this campaign (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

“It shows you how important the first goal is,” he said. “We got it in the last two matches previous and we were able to build on it. It allows you to be tight at the back.

"We made it so difficult for ourselves. We need to be better at finding that final killer ball, in the last few matches we haven’t created much but when you go a goal ahead it gives you a little bit of room as such.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Listen we need to be better in both boxes. We’ll work hard this week and it isn’t all doom and gloom.