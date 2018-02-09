The future is bright after youngsters impress

Charlie King hailed the impact of Tayport’s young guns after they helped fire the side to a 5-0 cup win over Brechin Vics.

The Canniepairt outfit go into the weekend’s match against Arniston Rangers on the back of the solid cup win where five different players got on the scoresheet.

King was not overly enamoured with the whole 90 minutes, but did take several positives from the game.

“I’m delighted that we ran out comfortable winners and keeping a clean sheet was another pleasing aspect,” said the ‘Port boss.

“The squad may have looked a bit depleted, but the three youngsters, who have come back from their loan spells, added some impetus.

“Fraser Anderson gave us some urgency when he came on and scored a great goal, while Struan Christie managed an assist for our fifth.

“Luke O’Brien was on the bench as well, so that all bodes well for the future.”

Tayport play host to Arniston Rangers tomorrow afternoon and East Premier League points will be up for grabs.

The home side will be looking to post a victory to keep themselves in the promotion hunt, while the visitors are embroiled in a relegation battle.

Dale Reid and Gregor Anderson are likely to return.